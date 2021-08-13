Arkansas man sentenced to 50 years for murder of transgender teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from the initial arrest in July 2020.)
A Sherwood man has been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison after pleading guilty for the murder of a transgender teen in June 2020.
According to court documents, prosecutors say 17-year-old Brayla Stone was shot and killed by Trevone Miller to "keep Ms. Stone from revealing that they were in a sexual relationship."
Stone's body was found by police after a car was found on a walking path in Sherwood off Gap Creek Drive.
Miller, who is now 20, was arrested about a week later and charged with murder.
He will serve a 10-year and 40-year sentence consecutively for first degree murder and a fire enhancement charge.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.