Arkansas man charged with 90 counts of distributing, possessing explicit images of children

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. — On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Izard County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Gavin R. Winter, of Melbourne, after an investigation started on August 18.

The investigation started after the Arkansas State Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that gave the email address and phone number of an individual that had been uploading images of children that were explicit in nature.

Search warrants were obtained for the information on the accounts. Winter was later interviewed and stated he did download the images of the children that were explicit in nature.

Winter is being held in the Izard County Jail and is charged with 90 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child