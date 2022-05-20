Police: Arkansas man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn

Arkansas police arrested 40-year-old Eric Renard and are charging him with possession and distribution of child porn following a search of his Sherwood home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Arkansas police have arrested a Sherwood man after they located child pornography in his home.

According to reports, Arkansas State Police underwent a search warrant for the home of 40-year-old Eric Renard.

During the search, they found 'multiple computer type devices and wireless telephones' that they then claimed and are now examining.

Following the search of his home, Renard is now being charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.