Arkansas man arrested after throwing 'firebomb' at sheriff's home

Sheriffs are investigating a situation where a man tried to 'firebomb' a Randolph County sheriff's home and then fled the scene.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has asked for the help of the Arkansas State Police in investigating a situation where a Biggers community resident tried to 'firebomb' a sheriff's home.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Sheriff Kevin Bell was told that 40-year-old Bryan Rogers was outside his home and had reportedly thrown a 'crude explosive device' at the sheriff's home. Rogers then quickly left the property as Sheriff Bell put out the fire.

According to reports, about 10 minutes after that encounter, sheriff's deputies from Randolph County and Lawrence County sheriff’s departments found Rogers driving towards Pocahontas where they then tried to stop him but he fled and began firing a gun at the deputies. Deputies also fired back at the suspect.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

After a 15-mile pursuit, they were finally able to catch up with Rogers and stop the vehicle. He is now being held at the Lawrence County Jail.