BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old Midway resident, was arrested on felony charges after shooting arrows at deputies.

On Tuesday, March 10, deputies were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident at approximately 9:53 p.m.

The sheriff's office was notified that a 911 call had been received stating that a violent domestic disturbance was taking place at 1523 Hwy 178 W in the Midway area. It was reported that a door had been kicked in and that a male suspect, later identified as Reynaldo L. Ochoa, on scene was threatening to shoot at responding deputies with a bow and arrow.

When Deputy Austin Morrison and Corporal Jamie Binnion arrived they made contact with a female victim outside the residence. She stated she had been assaulted and that the door to the residence had been kicked in by Ochoa after he came home in an intoxicated condition.

Deputies moved the victim to a safe place and then began to approach the residence. As deputies were announcing their presence on approach, the dispatcher alerted them over the radio that Ochoa was on the phone saying he was pointing a bow and arrow at them.

At this point the deputies took cover near a parked mini van in the yard. The suspect then shot two arrows at the deputies.

Corporal Binnion maneuvered his patrol car in such as manner as to provide additional cover. A perimeter was established, and additional deputies were dispatched to the residence.

Deputies ultimately found that Ochoa had fled from the residence into the woods after shooting the arrows. The canine tracking team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections - North Central Unit was called for assistance.

The canine team quickly picked up a track on the suspect and apprehended Ochoa in the woods at 11:31 p.m., not far from the residence. Ochoa was still carrying the bow and arrows when he was apprehended.

He was transported to the Baxter County Detention Center and was booked on charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Domestic Battery in the Second Degree, Terroristic Threatening, Interference with Emergency Communications, Criminal Mischief and Fleeing from Officers.

Ochoa is being held in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond. He will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on Thursday, March 12.

Records indicate that Ochoa has a lengthy past criminal history from the State of California, including arrests for making terroristic threats, battery on a peace officer, domestic violence, and escape or attempted escape.

No officers were injured.

RELATED: Hot Springs police officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

RELATED: Man found dead in S. Brown Street home ruled homicide by LRPD

RELATED: Officials exhume body of Arkansas man murdered 43 years ago. His case is unsolved