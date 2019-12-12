RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Dec. 11 around 3:08 p.m., Luis Alfredo Bernal-Lopez was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol as a result of a Russelleville Police Department investigation into the sexual assault of a 14-year-old juvenile female from the Russelleville area.

Russellville Police Department has an ongoing investigation into Bernal-Lopez relationship with this 14-year-old female juvenile when she was reported as a runaway by her parents on the morning of Dec. 11.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, detectives believed that the 14-year-old juvenile was with Bernal-Lopez.

With the assistance of the Arkansas State Police and Florida law enforcement officers, Russellville detectives were able to determined that Bernal-Lopez was driving on I-10 in Florida. With the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol, Bernal-Lopez was stopped and taken into custody. The 14-year-old female juvenile was also located in the vehicle.

Russellville police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sexual Assault 4th Degree for Bernal-Lopez and is currently being held in Holmes County, Florida pending extradition. The juveniles has since been released to her parents.

This investigation is still ongoing, and other charges may be added as the investigation continues.

