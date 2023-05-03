Arkansas man arrested for solicitation to commit murder, bomb threats

On March 4, 27-year-old Tristan Jedidiah Huber was arrested on multiple felony charges following a complaint that he was making plans to kill someone he knew.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — On March 4, 27-year-old Tristan Jedidiah Huber was arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation into a complaint that he was making plans to kill a friend of his.

On March 3, the Baxter County Sheriff's Office received a call alleging that Huber had made a death threat against someone in Baxter county.

According to reports, "very explicit and detailed" text messages were provided to support the claims.

The texts indicated that Huber was soliciting assistance from a third party to help kill the victim.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office received a similar complaint about Huber, this time stating that he was making a bomb to hurt the victim.

Deputies went to Huber's residence, where they were able to take him into custody on Baxter County charges.

After searching the property, officials located what appeared to be a homemade explosive device.

The Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and they found the device to be non-operational, but observed components that could be used to make an operational explosive.

Huber was booked into a detention center on two felony charges for solicitation to commit murder and first-degree terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor for threatening fire or bombing, plus theft of property and criminal mischief from a previous outstanding warrant.