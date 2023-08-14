Arkansas man wanted by U.S. Marshals now arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man wanted by U.S. Marshals for a felony charge of possession of a firearm has now been arrested.
According to reports, 29-year-old Brendon Brewer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Little Rock Police Department after he was spotted being dropped off at his sister's home.
Brewer tried to run off at first but was unsuccessful.
He had been previously arrested with charges ranging from possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of a controlled substance; some of the charges date back to when he was 20 years old.