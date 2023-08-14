x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arkansas man wanted by U.S. Marshals now arrested

An Arkansas man wanted by U.S. Marshals for possession of a firearm has now been arrested.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man wanted by U.S. Marshals for a felony charge of possession of a firearm has now been arrested.

According to reports, 29-year-old Brendon Brewer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Little Rock Police Department after he was spotted being dropped off at his sister's home. 

Brewer tried to run off at first but was unsuccessful.

He had been previously arrested with charges ranging from possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of a controlled substance; some of the charges date back to when he was 20 years old.

Credit: United States Marshals Service

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out