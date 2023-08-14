Arkansas man wanted by U.S. Marshals now arrested

An Arkansas man wanted by U.S. Marshals for possession of a firearm has now been arrested.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man wanted by U.S. Marshals for a felony charge of possession of a firearm has now been arrested.

According to reports, 29-year-old Brendon Brewer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Little Rock Police Department after he was spotted being dropped off at his sister's home.

Brewer tried to run off at first but was unsuccessful.