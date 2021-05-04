Arkansas man captured for allegedly shooting 3 people in Perry County last month

captured 42-year-old George "Jesse" White after allegedly shooting three people on Saturday, March 13.

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — U.S. Marshals, along with the Arkansas State Police and Perry County Sheriff's Office, have captured 42-year-old George "Jesse" White after allegedly shooting three people on Friday, March 12.

It is alleged that White broke into a home in Perry County and shot three people with a 9mm pistol on March 12.

On Monday, April 5, around 9 a.m., the Arkansas State Police started searching for White in a helicopter, breaking off into two different places to look.

Around 11 a.m.n Dispatch received a call that a female had possibly seen him in at a location near Copeland Road in Perry County. Two officers went to the location and found White hiding in a ditch.

White was arrested and taken into custody at the Perry County Detention Center, where is current charges are three counts of Battery 1st Degree.