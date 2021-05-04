Arkansas man captured for allegedly shooting 3 people in Perry County last month

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — U.S. Marshals, along with the Arkansas State Police and Perry County Sheriff's Office, have captured 42-year-old George "Jesse" White after allegedly shooting three people on Friday, March 12.
It is alleged that White broke into a home in Perry County and shot three people with a 9mm pistol on March 12.
On Monday, April 5, around 9 a.m., the Arkansas State Police started searching for White in a helicopter, breaking off into two different places to look.
Around 11 a.m.n Dispatch received a call that a female had possibly seen him in at a location near Copeland Road in Perry County. Two officers went to the location and found White hiding in a ditch.
White was arrested and taken into custody at the Perry County Detention Center, where is current charges are three counts of Battery 1st Degree.
We will provide more information at is becomes available.