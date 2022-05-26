Arkansas police arrest man in connection to 4 murders in April

Arkansas police have charged 54-year-old Donnie Lee Trammell in connection to four homicides that happened at two homes just a quarter-mile away from each other.

STONE COUNTY, Ark. — Following a string of murders that took place within miles of each other in Stone County back in April, the sheriff's department have charged 54-year-old Donnie Lee Trammell in connection to the crime.

Authorities said that Trammell is being charged with four counts of 1st degree murder and two counts of aggravated residential burglary.

In a press conference Thursday, the department said Trammell has been in the Stone County Jail since April 22 on unrelated probation violations.

Officials didn't release any information on what the unrelated violations are, but due to his criminal history, investigators said they were able to make a quick arrest in this case.

Taking a look back at the specifics of the homicide: On April 21, Arkansas State Police began investigating what they thought were two separate cases of double homicides, which happened at house just a quarter of a mile from one another.

Around 2 p.m. that day, a family member found 77-year-old Shirley Watters and 55-year-old James Watters fatally shot in their home located south of Mountain View.

Nearly 8-hours later, agents were called to a home on Arkansas Highway-5 where 75-year-old William Clinton Trammell and his wife, 72-year-old Sharon Trammell were both found dead inside their home after being shot.

Officials confirmed Thursday that Donnie was the son of William and Sharon.

"Our communities took a lick on this and my heart goes out to them. The investigation is still ongoing and there is no public threat involving this investigation," said Stone County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton.