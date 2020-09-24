Arkansas man charged after killing Tennessee car seller while test driving vehicle

An Arkansas man has been charged with killing a Tennessee man who was selling a car.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Wednesday that Edmond Knowles has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping in the February death of 20-year-old Arnold Javier Reyes.

Investigators said that around 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2020, Reyes was approached at an auto parts store on Summer by Knowles who inquired about the red Mustang Reyes was selling.

Reyes agreed to let Knowles take the car for a test drive, and accompanied him in the passenger seat.

A short time later residents in the nearby area of Novarese Avenue and Berclair Road reported a shooting.

Reyes was later found on the ground with tape around his ankles and a gunshot wound to the head. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw the suspect drive away in the Mustang. Knowles was charged and arrested about a week later.