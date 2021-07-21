Arkansas man charged with murder of 72-year-old McRae resident, deputies say

Terry Wayne Thompson was charged with the 2020 murder of Keith Crisco, after he was found dead in his home.

MCRAE, Ark. — On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 6:45 a.m., White County 911 Communications received a call for a possible deceased person on Lynn Street in McRae, Ark.

White County sheriff’s deputies, along with the McRae police and fire department responded and found a 72-year-old male, later identified as Keith Crisco, dead inside.

Crisco appeared to have suffered trauma to his head, later confirmed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

An investigation began and developed Terry Wayne Thompson, 52, of McRae as a suspect.

The investigation revealed additional evidence that was processed linking the suspect to the crime.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Thompson was brought to the White County Sheriff’s Office where he provided a statement of his involvement.

Thompson was arrested for Murder 1st Degree, a Class Y Felony.