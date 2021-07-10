Police: Arkansas man charged with murder after ramming vehicle, causing fatal crash

A Mountain Home man has been charged with murder after ramming a vehicle and causing a crash that killed one man and seriously injured a woman, deputies say.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been charged with multiple felonies involving first-degree murder and attempted murder after allegedly chasing, ramming a vehicle, and causing a crash that killed a man and seriously injured a woman in Baxter County.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Adams, a 36-year-old man from rural Mountain Home started chasing a vehicle with 30-year-old Patrick Laurie and a woman on Old Arkana Road on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The woman called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. saying that she had just been rammed by a man in another vehicle whom she identified and was being chased, deputies say.

Sheriff deputies responded to the area after receiving the 911 call and found a two-vehicle crash on Old Arkana Road, and discovered the vehicles involved were the ones the woman described in the call.

Deputies found the driver, identified as Laurie, already having died from injuries related to the crash, and the woman was badly injured and transported to a trauma center after extraction equipment was used on the car.

Adams has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.