Arkansas man arrested after climbing tree during police chase

The man was arrested Wednesday after police said that he climbed a tree after being shot at by police. The man is facing charges for drug and gun possession.

CONWAY, Ark. — A Greenbrier man was arrested after law enforcement officials in Conway responded to calls of a reckless driver on W. Sardis and N. Sardis.

According to reports, authorities pulled the driver of the vehicle over for an 'improper left turn,' the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police said that the driver already had a warrant out of Conway and after searching his car, they allegedly found two stolen guns, along with a bong with a "white crystalline substance" on the passenger side floor.

Authorities were able to find the man roughly 30 minutes later inside some woods nearby.

Once spotted by the police, the man reportedly pulled out a gun and aimed it at authorities, with deputies responding by firing their guns.

After shots were fired, the man dropped his gun and climbed a tree.

Police said that the man eventually came back down from the tree and was taken into custody without incident.

The man is facing charges for drug and firearm possession, theft, and fleeing the scene on foot.