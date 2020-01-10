Arkansas man convicted for killing woman over incorrect fast food order

Police say 34-year-old Andra Crockett killed Priscilla Aldridge and injured his brother after they brought back his incorrect fast food order.

The jury convicted Crockett with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the shooting of both victims.

According to officials, when Crockett looked at his bag of fast-food on March 5, 2019, a neighbor heard him say, "B****, you know I don't like mayonnaise on my hamburger."

Police said Crockett shot Thomas three times and Aldridge once, killing her.

Crockett was sentenced to a maximum sentence of 130 years in the combined charges, including being a felon in the possession of a firearm.