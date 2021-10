Bradley County man Terry Adams was found alongside U.S. Highway 63 with evidence of being shot, state police say.

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Bradley County man Terry Adams was found alongside U.S. Highway 63 with evidence of possible gunshot wounds, Arkansas State Police say.

His body was found around 7:20 a.m. four miles south of the city of Warren, where Adams was from.

The 38-year-old man's death is being investigated as a homicide by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.