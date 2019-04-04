WESTVILLE, Okla. — The Westville teenager reported missing two days ago was found with an Arkansas man, who was arrested on rape and other charges.

Cameron Nathanial Robinson, 20, of Bella Vista is in the Benton County Detention Center on Thursday, April 4 facing charges of felony rape and sexual indecency with a child, as well as trafficking of person. He is currently being held without bond and has a May 13 court date.

According to the Westville Police, the 14-year-old teenager was reported missing on Tuesday, April 2 after she did not return home from spending the day with her grandparents in Westville. The girl was last seen riding bikes with a friend, who turned around and discovered the girl missing.

The girl was later spotted on surveillance video at a movie theater in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and later at a convenience store in Decatur. She was with a man who was later identified Robinson.

Police used the girl’s Facebook account, public tips and the surveillance video to identify Robinson. They contacted the Bella Vista Police and asked them to determine if the car seen in the convenience store’s video was at the residence. It was not.

However, Bella Vista Police returned to the residence about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 and found out that the girl was with Robinson in a Toyota Yaris. About 8:30 p.m., police tracked down Robinson and found the girl. Police said she has been reunited with her family.

The case is still under investigation, Westville Police said.