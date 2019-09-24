HUNTINGTON, Ark. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was shot to death by a 62-year-old hearing-impaired woman while he allegedly entered her home after she asked him to leave Sunday night (Sept. 22).

According to a release from the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew A. Harvey, from Huntington, AR. The homeowner who shot Harvey has not yet been identified at this time.

According to the hearing-impaired woman Harvey entered her home, once she saw him she yelled at him motioning to leave. He then went into her kitchen area and she ran into her bedroom and grabbed a shotgun. The woman returned to the kitchen where she yelled again several times asking Harvey to leave her house. She told investigators that she had never seen him before and did not know him. Harvey began to advance towards the woman, who then fired one round hitting him in the chest, immediately after calling 911.

Once law enforcement arrived on the scene they pronounced Harvey dead. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiners officer where they were able to positively identify him using fingerprints.

According to the release from the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department Harvey has a lengthy criminal history in both Arkansas and Oklahoma for property and drug related crimes.

