Arkansas man charged with killing 5-month-old son out on bound after two years

Cody Webb, an Arkansas father charged with killing his infant son, has been released on bond for the first time since 2021.

Cody Webb plead not guilty, but has been locked up since his 5-month-old son died in Hot Springs.

Previously, he was being held without bond, up until the state waived the death penalty earlier this month.

After that, a judge set his bond at $750,000 dollars, and now Webb is out.

His trial is scheduled for October, but trials have been delayed twice in the last 18 months.