Arkansas man charged with capital murder for death of 2-month-old daughter

22-year-old Tamar Pennington has been charged with capital murder for the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of April 14, officers with the 12th Street Division responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in reference to a 2-month-old who arrived with severe injuries.

The infant was identified as Kaia Pennington, and officers made contact with the father, 22-year-old Tamar Pennington, and mother, 21-year-old Keiaura Smith.

Hospital staff advised that the child was in critical condition suffering from severe internal and external injuries.

The infant's parents were transported to the Major Crimes Division at the 12th Street Substation to be interviewed by detectives.

Following the interviews, Ms. Smith was released without charges, while Mr. Pennington was charged with first-degree battery and arrested.

On April 18, Kaia Pennington succumbed to injuries.

The Pulaski County Coroner responded and transported the body to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, and Mr. Pennington’s charges have been upgraded to capital murder.