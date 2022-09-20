Arkansas man pleads 'no contest,' faces 42 years for hit-and-run of cyclist

Authorities said that Cecil Daren Ferrell pleaded "no contest" in the deadly 2019 hit-and-run of Arkansas cyclist John Mundell.

An Arkansas man has pleaded "no contest" in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of John Mundell roughly 3 years ago.

Police arrested Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision, in early 2020.

Ferrell, who faces charges for both negligent homicide and leaving the scene, pleaded "no contest," as he could receive up to 42 years if found guilty.

The victim of the tragic hit-and-run was John Mundell, whose wife described him as an "avid rider." The incident happened as John was riding his bike in Sherwood in July of 2019.

Kimberly, John Mundell's wife, said that he was riding his bike on Highway 107 in Sherwood on July 18, 2019 when a hit-and-run driver struck him from behind.

Following his death, John was celebrated by family, friends, and the entire community. He was honored by the city of Sherwood, with a ghost bike being donated to celebrate his memory after the tragedy.

The ghost bike was shortly removed however, after Kimberly received a note from traffic officials informing her that memorials on highway right-of-way weren't allowed.

John's death put a spotlight on cyclist safety both in Sherwood and in the Natural State as a whole, with Kimberly pushing for bike lanes in the city, just 5 months after the passing of her husband.

Kimberly's efforts proved to be successful as the city of Sherwood shared in July of 2021 that they planned on creating a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.