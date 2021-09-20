Arkansas man takes plea deal in murder of girlfriend and her 4-year-old son

Jory Worthen has accepted a plea deal of life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son in June 2019.

CAMDEN, Arkansas — Jory Worthen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the June 2019 killing of his then-girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son Brayden in Camden.

Cannon had an active restraining order against Worthen at the time of her death, but her family said the two were still together.

According to an affidavit, there was a note on the nightstand of the master bed found by responding officers that stated in part, "If I can't have them and be with them nobody can."

In July 2020, Worthen was put on the U.S. Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted List.

Worthen was on the run for several months before he was arrested in Burbank, California after using a stolen identity and lived in and out of hotels to hide from police.

He briefly tried running away from authorities by climbing and running on top of houses.

Worthen was originally facing two counts of capital murder, which would have landed him the death penalty. As part of the new plea deal, he will serve two life sentences, running concurrently.