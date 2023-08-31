Arkansas man trying to help brother scammed by fake bail bonds call

An Arkansas man was left scammed after he said a fake bail bondsman called offering help for the man's incarcerated brother.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man is out over $150 after he said someone posing as a bail bondsman scammed him.

Charles Banks was only trying to help his brother Terry after he was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Jail Tuesday morning.

"I'm going to go the extra mile to get my brother out of jail," Banks said. "This bail bondsmen company called me and said they're a part of Arkansas Bail Bonds and that my brother contacted him to get out of jail."

Believing the call was genuine, Banks went along with what they asked. He said they told him it would cost $300, but they could get started with just $119.

Then, extra charges were applied.

Banks said they told him his brother had an unpaid parking ticket, adding $30.

"I sent it to this other guy through Cash App," Banks said. "After that, my brother called me and said he talked to nobody, so it was just a scam, you know?"

We called the person who Banks said scammed him. They answered and then hung up after we mentioned Banks.

As for Banks' money, he never got it back. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this scam has happened – ask the company who was impersonated.

"It's just disheartening," Bobby Cox Bail Bonds manager Kenny Hill said.

Bobby Cox Bail Bonds is part of the company that was impersonated. Hill said this situation isn't just a bad look for them; it takes advantage of people in need.

"Then you've got somebody who takes their money when they're maybe on a fixed income, struggling from check to check trying to make it," Hill said. "It's tough."

Hill said this person is likely looking at jail rosters, taking advantage of those just added. It can happen quickly. Banks said his brother was only in jail for a few hours Tuesday.

The recommendation from Hill is simple. They won't call and ask for money over the phone. That's usually an in-person arrangement.

Banks said he's frustrated and has strong words for whoever is doing this.

"Go get a job," Banks said. "Go get a job, stop taking stuff from people."