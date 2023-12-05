Arkansas man leaves trial during break, could face 25-year sentence

A 40-year-old Arkansas man was recommended a 25-year prison sentence by a jury after he left his trial during a 20 minute break before opening statements began.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 40-year-old Arkansas man was recommended a 25 year prison sentence by a jury after he left his trial before opening statements began.

According to a press release, 40-year-old Jeremy Thompson left the trial during the 20 minute break that he was allotted.

Officials said that at the time of the trial, Thompson was free due to a signature bond from the District Court. After fleeing during the trial, an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson, who remains at large.

Once court officials learned that Thompson had fled from the trial, they said that they immediately alerted local police.

"As soon as it was discovered that he had left the courthouse, the Benton Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Parole were notified. We urge anyone that has any knowledge of his potential whereabouts to notify their local law enforcement immediately,” officials said in the press release.

The search for the 40-year-old comes after he had a previous run-in with authorities back on April 23, 2022.

In this instance, an officer was tailed Thompson after it seemed that he was "trying to avoid him" while in traffic.

Thompson was later pulled over by that same officer after he failed to properly use his turn signal consecutive times. It's during this traffic stop that Thompson admitted to having alcohol, marijuana, and meth in his car.

The officer later found 8 grams of meth and 2 glass pipes in the vehicle, charging Thompson with meth possession as a habitual offender.

Authorities said that he also has previous convictions for sex abuse, failing to register as a sex offender, theft, and escape.