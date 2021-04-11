Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

HARRISBURG, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Gary D. Mann, 65, of Harrisburg, was prosecuted after he pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child and was given a 30-year sentence.
Following a 2021 investigation, which began when an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator in Little Rock advised that someone in Harrisburg had shared over 100 images of child pornography via a Peer-to-Peer network, this case resulted in a conviction.
A sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department obtained a search warrant for Mann’s residence and in a post-Miranda statement, Mann admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography.
“The safety of our children has to be a priority," the Jonesboro Police Department said. "Holding people like Mr. Mann accountable is a step in the right direction.”