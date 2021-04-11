Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

Gary D. Mann was prosecuted after he pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

HARRISBURG, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Gary D. Mann, 65, of Harrisburg, was prosecuted after he pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child and was given a 30-year sentence.

Following a 2021 investigation, which began when an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator in Little Rock advised that someone in Harrisburg had shared over 100 images of child pornography via a Peer-to-Peer network, this case resulted in a conviction.

A sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department obtained a search warrant for Mann’s residence and in a post-Miranda statement, Mann admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography.