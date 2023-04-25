Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material

Steven Luckett, 38, of Fayetteville, sexually abused five minors while living in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — United States District Court Judge Lee P. Rudofsky sentenced a Fayetteville man to 30 years in federal prison on Tuesday for producing child sexual abuse material.

Steven Luckett, 38, was indicted in November 2020 and pleaded guilty in December 2022 to sexually assaulting five minors while living in Little Rock.

An investigation was launched by the Fayetteville and Little Rock police departments in October 2020 in which a number of the minor victims were interviewed and disclosed that Luckett sexually assaulted them over several years, and on some occasions, had taken videos of them performing sex acts or had taken nude photos of them.

According to authorities, One of the minor victims told investigators that the abuse began when she was six and continued until she was 13.

Officials said investigators then interviewed Luckett and seized his cell phone, which revealed numerous pictures and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Luckett admitted to filming a video of him having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.