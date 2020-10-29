Arkansas man shot himself during police pursuit in Kansas, officials say

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 32-year-old Arkansas man who died during a law enforcement pursuit last week shot himself.
The KBI said Thursday that an autopsy determined that Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Independence in southeast Kansas.
The chase began on Friday after a reported robbery at an inn in Coffeyville. Authorities say Jordan and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers exchanged gunfire during the pursuit.
When the chase ended, Jordan got out of the vehicle and officers fired at him. No officers were injured.