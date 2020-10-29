Arkansas man shot himself during police pursuit in Kansas, officials say

The chase began on Friday after a reported robbery at an inn in Coffeyville, Kansas, according to Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 32-year-old Arkansas man who died during a law enforcement pursuit last week shot himself.

The KBI said Thursday that an autopsy determined that Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Independence in southeast Kansas.

