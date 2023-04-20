Police: Arkansas man arrested, charged with over 20 counts of forgery & theft

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police have arrested a 45-year-old man on various charges, including fraud and theft.
According to police, 45-year-old Jerome McConnell was taken into custody after he committed "theft, fraud, and forgery" towards a resident of Hot Springs Village.
The investigation was started back in February after a resident of Hot Springs Village noticed that "a significant amount of money [was] being removed from bank account without her authorization."
The investigation revealed that McConnell worked as a handyman for the victim for roughly 7 months, which is when he stole a box of checks from her home and activated multiple credit cards in her name.
Following his arrest, McConnell was charged with 29 counts of forgery, 26 counts of theft, and multiple counts of fraud.