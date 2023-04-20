Police: Arkansas man arrested, charged with over 20 counts of forgery & theft

A Hot Springs man is facing over 20 counts of forgery and theft after activating credit cards and stealing a box of checks while working as a handyman for a woman.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police have arrested a 45-year-old man on various charges, including fraud and theft.

According to police, 45-year-old Jerome McConnell was taken into custody after he committed "theft, fraud, and forgery" towards a resident of Hot Springs Village.

The investigation was started back in February after a resident of Hot Springs Village noticed that "a significant amount of money [was] being removed from bank account without her authorization."

The investigation revealed that McConnell worked as a handyman for the victim for roughly 7 months, which is when he stole a box of checks from her home and activated multiple credit cards in her name.