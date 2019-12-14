The Junction City Police Department in Kansas announced Thursday that it arrested an Arkansas man on bank robbery charges out of Paragould.

According to JCPD, 45-year-old Nathaniel Painter was arrested during a traffic stop on I-70 Thursday afternoon.

An officer pulled over Painter in a grey Acura that was driving at excessive speeds.

Painter, who is from Hot Springs Village, was wanted on bank robbery charges out of Paragould. The bank robbery reportedly occurred on December 10.

Police say he was still in possession of the money that was stolen.

Painter is currently being held with no bond at the Geary County Detention Center.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

