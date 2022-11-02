Arkansas mayor arrested for reportedly using city's leftover asphalt on own home

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday that Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith was arrested after he "abused state and city resources in August 2021."

GLENWOOD, Ark — Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith, who was sworn into office in January of 2019, was arrested following an investigation into the mayor's usage of city resources.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made the announcement on Friday and said that Smith's arrest came after he "abused state and city resources in August 2021."

The mayor reportedly hired a private company and transported $4,000 worth of leftover asphalt milling to both his home, along with his son-in-law's house, with the intent to resurface their driveways.

Attorney General Rutledge released the following statement following Smith's arrest:

“Mayor Smith was elected to serve the people of Glenwood and instead he chose to use his position to privately and financially benefit himself. I urge any Arkansans concerned with potential fraud committed by public officials to contact our public integrity division immediately.”

Following his arrest, Smith has now been charged with theft of property, along with abuse of office.