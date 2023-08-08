'Feels like it's getting harder' | Mother of Amir Ellis still searching for answers months later

Amir Ellis was last seen in Hot Springs in May. Two people are now facing kidnapping charges for Amir, but he has yet to be found.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — It's been almost three months since Amir Ellis was last seen.

THV11 first brought you this story back in May after Hot Springs police said he was kidnapped.

Two people have been arrested since then, but Amir has yet to be found.

"It feels like it's getting harder, you know, most days," said Jessica Ellis, Amir's mother.

Nathaniel Speed and Alexia Chambers were arrested for the kidnapping of Amir. They now are facing trial for those charges.

Speed's most recent trial was pushed again. This time it won't be until October.

Chambers next hearing is at the end of August.

A juvenile was also taken into custody in connection to Amir's kidnapping.

While THV11 works to continue to get answers in this case, it has been placed under a gag order by a Garland County judge, which means no details in the case are released.

"I'm still trying to be patient and understanding and hopeful," said Jessica Ellis.

In the meantime, Jessica is making sure her son's name stays out there.

The Morgan Nick Foundation helped her to create a decal for the back of her car that show's a picture of Amir and his information along with a number to call if he's seen.

"It's really important for his family to continue to get that word out to the community, because someone knows where he is," said Colleen Nick, the founder of Morgan Nick Foundation.

The foundation has helped the family in other ways too... from getting thousands of posters across Arkansas to helping navigate searches.

"It is such strength coming together with other families. It strengthens everyone. Your hope. Your resolve. Your ability to fight. So, while it can be painful to have all of that emotion in the room, you walk away from that stronger," said Colleen Nick.

And to Jessica, she finds her strength in hoping to see Amir again.