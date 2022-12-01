Arkansas mother, boyfriend arrested after 2-month-old infant found dead

Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation, according to Johnson County deputies.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation.

During the early morning hours of the 2021 Christmas day, deputies were dispatched to a Hartman residence for an unresponsive child. When deputies arrived they located a deceased 2-month old infant.

An investigation involving both the sheriff's office and the coroner's office revealed the child had sustained severe injuries which led to his death.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the child's mother and her boyfriend were both arrested in connection to the death investigation.

Megan Ward, 21, of Ozark, was arrested for murder and endangering the welfare of a minor. Nighton Collier, 26, of Hartman, was arrested for hindering apprehension and a failure to appear warrant.