OXFORD, Mississippi —

An Arkansas murder suspect was shot and killed in Mississippi Friday.

A U.S. Marshal says 33-year-old Hunter Carlstrom died after a shootout in Oxford with U.S. Marshals. A marshal was shot, but will be ok.

When marshals confronted Carlstrom, he jumped out of a car and started shooting. Several other law enforcement agencies helped with the case. Carlstrom’s wife was taken into custody, but no details were given why.

On May 7, deputies with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas were called to home where they found the body of James Sartorelli. His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

