Arkansas officer on administrative leave after shooting man during car chase

An unnamed Garland County officer has been placed on administrative leave after they shot and injured a man during a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities said that the incident happened Friday, March 18 around 8:48 in the morning as deputies attempted to pull-over a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

The attempted traffic stop happened on the 4100 block of Central Avenue, with the driver of the vehicle refusing to stop the vehicle, leading to officers pursuing the car.

The suspects of the vehicle pursuit were identified as 29-year-old Steven Tucker and 31-year-old Keldrick Evans.

During the chase Garland County officers were assisted by Hot Springs police and Arkansas State Police, as the group reportedly tried to 'box-in' Tucker's vehicle.

According to reports, the suspects sped up and rammed into the a Sherriff's Office vehicle.

As a result of the pursuit, the unnamed officer allegedly fired his weapon at the suspects after authorities used a maneuver to block their escape.

The maneuver caused Tucker to lose control of his vehicle, striking a sheriff's deputy's car, where the unnamed officer shot at the suspects.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

After leaving the hospital, both Tucker and Evans were taken to the Garland County Detention Center.

Tucker was charged with fleeing and aggravated assault, while Tucker had an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.

The unnamed officer was then placed on leave as part of policy, with an investigation into the incident now pending.