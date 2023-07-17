Police shooting at Motel 6 in Little Rock, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Motel 6 in Little Rock.
The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Bankhead Drive near the Clinton National Airport.
While serving felony warrants on a person at the motel, the person reportedly pulled a gun out and shot at officers. The officers fired back, where the suspect was hit in the torso.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in Little Rock and is recovering. No officers were injured during the shooting.
The suspect, a parole absconder, is a level 3 sex offender with warrants for property theft as well as drug possession.
Since 2009, he has had 16 felony convictions which includes three counts of sexual assault, officials say.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.