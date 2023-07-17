Police shooting at Motel 6 in Little Rock, investigation underway

Arkansas State Police are investigating a police shooting that happened at a Motel 6 near Little Rock's airport.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Bankhead Drive near the Clinton National Airport.

While serving felony warrants on a person at the motel, the person reportedly pulled a gun out and shot at officers. The officers fired back, where the suspect was hit in the torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in Little Rock and is recovering. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The suspect, a parole absconder, is a level 3 sex offender with warrants for property theft as well as drug possession.

Since 2009, he has had 16 felony convictions which includes three counts of sexual assault, officials say.