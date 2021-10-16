Arkansas State Police investigating possible homicide in Lincoln County

Police say the body of 36-year-old Vintrael Allen McKinzie was found inside a home where special agents found evidence of a shooting that may have occurred.

GOULD, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, officers are investigating what is preliminarily believed to be a homicide that occurred on Jocelyn Street in Gould.

Agents were contacted around 8 p.m. Friday night by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident.

Police say the body of 36-year-old Vintrael Allen McKinzie was found inside a home where special agents found evidence of a shooting that may have occurred late in the afternoon or early Friday evening.

McKinzie’s body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a state medical examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Police have questioned a suspect in the death investigation, but not arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.