Former Arkansas preschool assistant sentenced to 90 years for child sexual abuse material

A 23-year-old Arkansas man, who used to work as a preschool teacher's assistant, has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Augustus "Gus" Shenker received his sentence on Monday.

Back in May of 2021, the FBI said that they received a "cyber tip" that Shenker was storing the child sexual abuse material in a Dropbox account, which was attached to an email that had his name in it.

At the time of the cyber tip, Shenker had seven different videos, with investigators later learning Shenker's address and that he worked for the early education school, Miss Selma's.

Upon learning this information, the FBI was granted a search warrant which they used to search through Shenker's home. At the same time, they met Shenker at Miss Selma's to confiscate his iPhone as well.

Upon review, authorities found at least 25 different videos containing child sexual abuse material that Shenker made while at work, with his face being visible in "several of the videos."

According to authorities, Shenker admitted to making the videos during nap time for the children.

Alongside the videos, authorities said that they located over 1,000 images of child sexual abuse material between Shenker's phone and various other devices.

“As an educator, Mr. Shenker was entrusted to support and protect our children,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson. “Instead, he chose to exploit and manipulate the very children he was hired to teach. Today’s sentence ensures he will never again victimize our community."

Shenker was initially charged with over 20 counts of production of child sexual abuse material back in June of 2021.

In December of 2022, Shenker pleaded guilty to 3 of these counts, with a judge imposing the 30 year maximum for each count -- totaling 90 years in prison.