'Unacceptable and egregious': Arkansas senators condemn recent Little Rock vandalism

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock police buildings and monuments were vandalized.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said this will be investigated as a hate crime under city’s new enhanced hate crime ordinance.

After the Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers was defaced by the words “defund the police,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement:

“The vandalism of the Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers is egregious, and those responsible for this act will be caught held accountable. To the families of the police officers whose names are enshrined on this memorial: your loved ones gave their lives in the service of their fellow man and have forever earned the love and appreciation of Arkansans. No pathetic act of vandalism will ever change that fact. The criminals who defaced their memory—and their politically-motivated supporters—will be lost to history, but the names of our fallen officers will always be honored and remembered.”

Joyce Elliott, State Senator and Democratic candidate for Arkansas's 2nd Congressional District, also condemned the incidents of vandalism of Little Rock Police property.