Arkansas sergeant killed during welfare check identified

Arkansas authorities responded to a "residential disturbance" on Sunday night. Shots were fired at authorities once they arrived at the scene, killing one.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Sgt. Joshua Caudell with the Arkansas Department of Corrections died while responding to a welfare check on Corvallis Road Monday morning.

Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Caudell was fatally shot while assisting PSCO during a welfare check at a home for a woman who didn’t show up for work.

When deputies entered the house, the ADC used tracking dogs to track the suspect to a trailer on Overstreet.

The suspect began shooting from under the trailer, striking Sgt. Caudell and killing him.

Authorities are searching for Demark Lee Jordan in connection to the shooting.

Jordan is a 37-year-old man described as being 5 foot 11 inches, weighing 145 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities also said Jordan could be traveling in a grey 2021 GMC Sierra with the LPN 345 YNJ.

Burk said the deputies felt like the shots were directed towards them.

The woman who was the subject of the welfare check has been located safely.

Maumelle schools were placed on lockout, according to the city's police department.

"Out of an abundance of caution the schools are in “Lock Out” mode due to the incident. “Lock out” mode excludes all persons from entering or leaving the school premises but allows teaching inside and normal activities to continue. Maumelle schools are NOT in “Lock Down” at this time. There is no current information that would lead the Maumelle Police Dept. to believe that the suspect is within our city limits at this time," Maumelle police said.

Burk said the SWAT team and other agents are surrounding the area of the trailer are currently trying to apprehend the suspect at this time.

If you have any information regarding the investigation contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-340-6963 or anonymously call the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 501-340-8477.