Police: Shooting suspect in custody after chase along Highway 165

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Lonoke County authorities have said that a shooting suspect is now in custody following a chase along Highway 165.

Police shared that they originally located the unnamed suspect driving through Stuttgart, with city police attempting to stop him. From there, the suspect allegedly drove off from authorities, which prompted a chase to ensue.

Along the chase, the suspect was said to have wrecked the vehicle they were driving, forcing the suspect to continue fleeing on foot.

Authorities said that the suspect was found hiding behind a residence, a short distance from where his vehicle was wrecked.