Officials said a man rear-ended a vehicle in Fort Smith which then collided with two other vehicles.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman and a baby were rear-ended in Fort Smith by a suspect fleeing police in a high-speed chase on the night of Thursday, Oct. 6 Arkansas State Police (ASP) confirmed. The crash happened at the intersection of Massard and Zero streets, temporarily halting traffic.

When reports of a police pursuit possibly being a factor in a major crash were first sent to 5NEWS just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, we reached out to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD). A spokesperson with FSPD responded Friday morning saying the chase involved the Barling Police Department and state police.

Cindy Murphy with ASP said the high-speed chase involved agencies in pursuit of a suspect identified as Randell Burrough in a chase that at times exceeded 100 mph.

Murphy said Burrough rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Massard and Zero streets, which then collided with two other vehicles driving in the opposite direction. The car Burrough rear-ended had a woman and a baby inside.

According to Murphy, the baby was unharmed and the woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and soon released.

Burrough, a resident of Spiro, Okla. was also taken to a nearby hospital and was then transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center. Murphy said several grams of meth, scales, and a firearm were found in his vehicle.

Sebastian County arrest records state that Burrough is facing 14 charges, including endangering the welfare of a minor, being a fugitive, and aggravated assault along with drug and gun possession charges.

He's being held on a $20,750 bond and his next appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Fort Smith Circuit Court.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.