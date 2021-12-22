Police: Investigation underway after unidentified body is found in wooded area

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have started investigating after an unidentified body was found in Pope County around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
According to reports, the body was located by a bush-hog operator in a wooded area along Interstate 40 near the 83-mile marker.
The death is now being investigated by authorities, while medical examiners work to properly determine the identity of the victim along with a manner, cause, and approximate time of death.
