Police: Investigation underway after unidentified body is found in wooded area

Arkansas State Police have started investigating after an unidentified body was found in Pope County around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to reports, the body was located by a bush-hog operator in a wooded area along Interstate 40 near the 83-mile marker.

The death is now being investigated by authorities, while medical examiners work to properly determine the identity of the victim along with a manner, cause, and approximate time of death.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

   

