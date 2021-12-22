Police: Investigation underway after unidentified body is found in wooded area

Arkansas State Police have started investigating after an unidentified body was found in Pope County around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to reports, the body was located by a bush-hog operator in a wooded area along Interstate 40 near the 83-mile marker.

The death is now being investigated by authorities, while medical examiners work to properly determine the identity of the victim along with a manner, cause, and approximate time of death.

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING POPE COUNTY HIGHWAY DEATH



The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was discovered in Pope County about 9 AM today in a wooded area near…https://t.co/Y2pWh8aTpw pic.twitter.com/tfbZtHd7kQ — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) December 22, 2021