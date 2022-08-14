Arkansas State Police investigating I-30 shooting

Arkansas State Police are currently investigating after several vehicles were involved in a shooting along I-30 on Sunday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Little Rock Police Department along with Arkansas State Police were dispatched to I-30 near the 65th Street exit.

According to reports, there were several vehicles heading east on the interstate between Scott Hamilton Drive and 65th Street that were involved in a shooting.

All vehicles involved and witnesses in the incident were diverted to a service road so they could be questioned by Arkansas State Police.

Reports state that it is not known just yet whether or not the vehicle that fired the shots was one of the vehicles that were stopped.

The incident did cause the interstate to be closed for a short period of time but it has since been reopened.

Details of what happened are limited but Arkansas State Police will continue to investigate this incident.