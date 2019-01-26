JUDSONIA, Ark. — (KTHV) - A law enforcement officer involved shooting is under investigation arising out of an incident that occurred in White County shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25.

Matthew Garrett, 24, of Judsonia, was wounded by gunfire from at least one Judsonia police officer as Garrett, holding a knife, lunged toward the officer.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., Judsonia police encountered Garrett after seeing him stumble across Arkansas Highway 367. As the police officers exited their patrol vehicle to assist Garrett, he began to run into a nearby wooded area followed by police.

According to the officers, Garrett stopped and turned toward them brandishing a hunting knife.

Following several minutes of attempts by the officers to persuade Garrett to drop the knife, Garrett “lunged” toward one of the officers who shot Garrett.

Garrett was transported by ambulance from the scene to a Searcy hospital where he underwent surgery. There are no updates on Garrrett’s medical condition.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the community to begin an investigation.

An investigative file documenting the facts of the incident will be prepared and presented to the White County prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.

Questions relating to the administrative status of any Judsonia police officers involved in the incident should be directed to the Judsonia Police Department.