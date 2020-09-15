x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Crime

Arkansas State Police investigating death after child's body found on I-30

Detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly in the on the westbound lanes of I-30.
Credit: KTHV

BENTON, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, detectives are investigating a child's death that occurred near exit 117, possibly in the on the westbound lanes of I-30.

Christa Pewith with the Benton Police Department, the situation happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

The initial information came from a driver who called it in as a welfare check, thinking it could have been a baby doll along the side of the interstate.

When police arrived, it was discovered to be a young child. 

No other information has been released by the Arkansas State Police. More on this story as it develops. 

Related Articles