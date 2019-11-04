According to Arkansas State Police, they were contacted at 1:38 a.m. today by authorities within the Helena-West Helena Police Department. The agents were asked to investigate an officer involved shooting that had occurred earlier today.

Approximately one hour prior to state police being called, a resident on Caney Creek Road contacted a local ambulance company reporting that an individual inside the home appeared to be in medical distress. The caller indicated the individual was armed with a gun.

As police and ambulance personnel arrived, they encountered Markel Barrow, 35, who was brandishing a pistol and pointed the gun at the police officers. A Helena-West Helena police officer reportedly ordered Barrow to drop the gun, but Barrow allegedly refused to comply with the order and was shot by police.

Barrow was transported to a Memphis hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will compile an investigative report limited to the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer and submit the case file to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of force was consistent with Arkansas law.

Questions relating to the administrative status and identity of the officers at the shooting scene should be directed to the Helena-West Helena Police Department.