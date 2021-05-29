Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in Washington County

Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspected homicide that left a 36-year-old Washington County woman dead on Friday night.

According to reports, police discovered the body of 36-year-old Amber Dunigan inside of a parked vehicle alongside Arkansas Highway 16. Police state that Dunigan was not far from home, where she resided just west of Fayetteville.

Dunigan's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. Officials will then determine a cause of death, along with an approximate time of death.