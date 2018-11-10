UPDATE: State Police has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Levi Renken. The manhunt continues. Renken is wanted for aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM/KTHV) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say was involved in a pursuit during which shots were fired.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and other agencies are involved in a manhunt around the Highway 103 North and Batson Road area northwest of Clarksville.

The suspect is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say the man was involved in pursuit during which shots were fired. They did not state whether anyone was injured in the pursuit or the shooting.

Deputies are advising residents to keep doors and vehicles locked. Residents are asked not to approach the man, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 754-2200.

