Arkansas State Police search for armed homicide suspect in Eudora

EUDORA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say they are currently searching for a homicide suspect who they believe to be armed and dangerous in Eudora.

Eudora police say Cordera Jackson, 33, was shot after what started as a domestic disturbance on Roosevelt Street.

Officers responded to the home at around 2:20 p.m., where Jackson was found. He died later in a nearby hospital almost 2 hours later.

While investigating, Arkansas State Police agents spotted the suspect who had fled into a wooded area near the home where the crime occurred.

The suspect has not been apprehended and ASP said they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.