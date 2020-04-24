PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. —

The Arkansas State Police and Prairie County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a jail escapee.

Earl Parks, 47, was last seen before midnight at the Prairie County Jail.

Police say he is bald headed and clean shaven.

Anyone who may have seen Earl Eugene Parks is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling (870) 256-4137.

In January, Parks was charged with capital murder of a Wynne woman, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm.

